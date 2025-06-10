Gandalf pops into the Shire in new Tales of the Shire gameplay trailer

HQ

On the 29th of July, the wait is finally over. Lord of the Rings fans who enjoy cosier games haven't had the most opportunities to combine the two, but Tales of the Shire brings the relaxed pace of Hobbit life to your hands.

In the new gameplay trailer, we see that Hobbits spend their time around three main things: friends, foraging, and food. You'll be able to roam Hobbiton and the Shire to spruce up your home, create fine recipes, and keep your life as exciting as it can be before it's time to return home for a third breakfast.

The game also features Gandalf making a cameo appearance, as well as massive Hobbit parties reminding us of Bilbo Baggins' birthday at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Check out more of the gameplay for yourself below:

Tales of the Shire launches on the 29th of July for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.