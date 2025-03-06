Gaming's greediest goblin is back in Styx: Blades of Greed

HQ

11 years after his debut and 8 years since we saw him again in Styx: Shards of Darkness, the sneakiest goblin around is back for a third instalment. At tonight's Nacon Connect event, Cyanide Studio revealed Styx: Blades of Greed.

Styx is back with a refreshed look but the gameplay fans will know and love from the first two games. Mixing stealth, strategy and action, you're on a mission to steal the rare magical resource Quartz this time around.

The game is set to launch this Fall on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. Check out the trailer below for some more Styx and a tease of what you can get up to in Blades of Greed.