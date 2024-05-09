Gaming subscription profits have stalled according to analyst

HQ

According to video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella, it has been a slow year for non-mobile video game subscription services, as it seems they are reaching their ceiling.

According to Piscatella, compared to April 2023, spending on these subscription services has only risen by 1%. He quote tweeted a post from last year where it seemed he first noticed that these services could be experiencing a decline.

Subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium do offer a lot when it comes to their game libraries, but perhaps gamers are simply happy with how they play games already, and there is little to tempt them into paying a monthly fee. Perhaps, if Call of Duty were to launch day one on Game Pass this year, we could see a spike, but that would only feel like a temporary solution to what is quickly becoming a big problem.

