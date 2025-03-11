Gaming Stats for Canada 2025

Let's be real—gaming isn't just a hobby anymore. It's a multi-billion-dollar industry embedded in Canadian culture. In 2025, the gaming market in Canada is expected to generate over $8.33 billion, with 18.8 million gamers projected by 2029. User penetration will grow from 43.3% in 2025 to 46.2% within a few years. Whether you're into competitive shooters, sprawling RPGs, or casual mobile games, gaming is everywhere—and it's only getting bigger.

Consoles, PCs, and mobile devices are all thriving, but gaming habits are shifting. Not long ago, playing high-quality games required a powerful PC or the latest console. Now? People stream AAA titles directly to their phones. Cloud gaming, mobile-first experiences, and subscription services like Xbox Game Pass have transformed accessibility. Instead of hardware limitations, the focus is on how easily you can jump into a game—anywhere, anytime.

Gaming isn't just about video games anymore either. The casino world has experienced a similar shift, especially online. According to Vlad Grindu and his in-depth guide on iGaming platforms, new online casinos in Canada have seen explosive growth. These platforms now offer everything from live dealer games to gamified experiences. It's no longer just about slot machines or classic table games—it's about creating engaging, digital-first entertainment.

Now, let's break down the numbers. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to hit $1,260 in 2025, reflecting growing player spending on expansions and in-game purchases. The industry also employs over 32,000 full-time professionals, with numbers continuing to rise. Major studios like Ubisoft, EA, and BioWare keep producing blockbuster titles from Canada, while indie developers create unique games that push storytelling and gameplay boundaries.

So, what's everyone playing? Shooters, action-adventure games, and open-world RPGs still dominate. But mobile gaming is the real MVP. Over 55% of Canadian gamers now play on their phones. And let's be honest—who hasn't killed time tapping away at a mobile game?

Multiplayer gaming has evolved too. It's not just about competition anymore—it's about socializing. Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Minecraft have become digital hangout spots where players chat, create, and watch live events together. Meanwhile, eSports is growing fast, with tournaments drawing millions of viewers and multi-million-dollar prize pools.

Casino gaming has followed a similar path. Live dealer games, interactive tournaments, and gamified experiences make online casinos feel more like social entertainment platforms than traditional gambling sites. The line between video games and casino gaming is blurring, as both industries focus on competition, engagement, and immersion.

And what about adolescent video gamers? They make up a huge part of the gaming world. Studies show that 89% of Canadians under 18 play video games, compared to 61% of adults. The gaming industry is recognizing this too, with more games that appeal to these demographics, educational apps, and even eSports opportunities for these players. However, concerns around screen time, online safety, and in-game spending continue to be hot topics for parents.

So, where does it all go from here? If the last decade has shown us anything, it's that gaming is only going to get bigger, more immersive, and more accessible. Whether it's through VR, AI-driven game mechanics, or social-driven gameplay, we're just getting started. And honestly? I can't wait to see what's next.