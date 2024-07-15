English
Gaming revenue will reach $300 billion by 2027 according to analysts

As current young audiences grow older, they're expected to spend more money on gaming.

Everyone knows gaming makes a lot of money. Like a seriously insane amount of money. You don't spend $70 billion on the people who make Call of Duty and Candy Crush without knowing you're going to get that money back down the line.

If you were looking to put a figure to how much global gaming revenue we're going to get, though, analysts at Bain & Company believe we'll see gaming revenue rise by 9% between now and 2027. That'll mean a jump to $307 billion.

More money is seen to be in the gaming industry than ever before, with landmark deals like the Activision Blizzard acquisition, and gaming influencers making millions upon millions just for broadcasting themselves on games.

