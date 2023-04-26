Gaming revenue dropped for Microsoft last quarter

HQ

Microsoft just delivered its results for the third quarter (January - March) of its 2023 fiscal financial year, and as usual for the company, it's making money. A lot of it. The total revenue was $52.9 billion, and $18.3 billion of that was net income. This means Microsoft almost made a third of the price tag of Activision Blizzard in only three months.

Unfortunately, Xbox is not an important factor in this context, and the results were somewhat mixed. It turns out that game revenues are down 4% compared to the same quarter last year, but this is still the second best result for this period that the Xbox division has ever had. The Xbox hardware was hit especially bad and declined 30%, while content and services (includes Game Pass) increased 3%.

Going forward, Microsoft seems to be more positive as new and hot titles are getting closer to their release. CFO Amy Hood says the company expects "mid to high single digits" revenue growth during April - June, and "low to mid teens Xbox content and services revenue growth" (new games makes people sign up for Game Pass).

Nintendo and Sony are expected to deliver their results during the upcoming weeks.

Thanks The Verge