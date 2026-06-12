Gaming PC reportedly saves man's life by deflecting bullet

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It's not every day you can say a gaming computer saved your life, but for one Reddit user, that seems to be exactly what happened.

According to reports, the man woke up in the middle of the night to a loud bang and found himself covered in shrapnel. Shortly afterward, his neighbour burst in, frightened and crying, and explained that a shot had been accidentally fired from her apartment. The bullet in question went right through the wall and into his bedroom.

The man, however, had a guardian angel. Standing right in the line of fire was his gaming computer, which, according to the police, deflected the bullet's trajectory. According to investigators, the man would most likely have been hit while sleeping if the computer hadn't been there.

In a post on Reddit, the man shared photos from the incident, including his broken computer, the bullet hole, and the bullet found at the scene. No one was injured, and according to the man, the neighbour has offered to replace the computer.