Gaming over the age of 50 is on the rise in the US

Video games are often associated with the youth of today, but it turns out gamers aren't just confined to the youngsters among us, as a US study by the AARP has revealed that the number of players over 50 has increased a lot since 2016, with 44% of the group playing games at least once a month.

Based on a survey of 3,700 people, the AARP estimates that the number of regular gamers in this age bracket has increased from 40 million in 2016 to 51 million, with 49% of women aged over 50 saying they're gamers, compared to 40% with regards to men. On top of that, 53% of these women play games every day, with 39% of these men doing the same.

Most US gamers take to mobile devices, with 73% saying they play on their phones, while 47% say they play on laptops and PCs.

On average, US gamers over 50 spend $70 USD when buying games, amassing $3.5 billion on games and accessories in the first half of 2019.

