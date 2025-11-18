Gaming is moving towards PCs according to Take-Two CEO

HQ

As the Steam Machine looms, threatening to blur the line between consoles and PCs, we're once again reminded of the power of the latter platform, which has been steadily climbing over decades. It seems that even some of gaming's biggest names are noting that PCs are the future, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick notes that gaming as a business is "moving towards PC."

He said as much when speaking with CNBC recently, predicting which path gaming will take in its near future. "I think it's moving towards PC and business is moving towards open rather than closed," he said. "But if you define console as the property, not the system, then the notion of a very rich game that you engage in for many hours that you play on a big screen — that's never going away."

So console gaming now counts as playing a big game on a big screen? Fair enough. It would be difficult to see a future where traditional consoles aren't around, but with Xbox and Steam seemingly working towards the end goal of having a machine you can pretty much access everything on, gaming as we know it may soon change.