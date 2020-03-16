Gaming donates $4.5 million to Australian Bushfire Relief

As if the battle against the infectious Coronavirus wasn't enough, Australia is still dealing with the aftermath of the tragic bushfire that scorched more than 11 million hectares of land, killing more than 33 people and destroying countless animal habitats. But, help has been coming from several other industries that have been gathering donations to give to the global relief effort.

According to an article over on Games Industry, communities from across the global games industry have led the charge, with more than $4.5 million being gathered for the Australian Bushfire Relief so far.

In particular, the Call of Duty and Humble Bundle communities have been very helpful. Activision has raised $1.6 million through sales of the Outback Relief DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Humble Bundle has raised $2.5 million through its $25 bundle.

In addition, Sony Foundation Australia har donated $132,518. Other companies who have donated include Digital Extremes, Wargaming, and Ubisoft.

"Call of Duty players around the world came together in support of this terrible tragedy. We're honoured to help in this effort with the funds from the Outback Relief pack. We thank everyone for their generosity, and we look forward to putting this donation into action," Activision said in a statement.