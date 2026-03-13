Gaming Copilot AI will be coming to Xbox consoles this year

HQ

Gaming Copilot, the AI gaming assistant which allows you to get help on a game you're currently playing, is soon going to be coming to current-gen Xbox consoles. It's currently available on PC, mobile, and the ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally as of last year, and is now finally coming to the big brick itself.

That was confirmed by none other than Sonali Yadav, Xbox's gaming AI partner group product manager, who speaking in a GDC talk caught by GamesRadar+ said that Gaming Copilot will also expand to more services. "I'm excited to announce that later this year, we will bring Gaming Copilot to the current-generation consoles, and we will continue to bring it to more services that players are playing," said Yadav.

While you may not be aware of the feature, considering its limited platform usage, it can offer a hand in games while you're playing them, reminding you of certain details like crafting recipes, as well as more important, personal stuff like account details and play history. It might not be adopted by gamers worldwide, but those that have used it are helping improve it, Yadav explained.

"We've learned a lot this past year, and appreciate all of the feedback that we've gotten from from the community," he said.