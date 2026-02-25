Gamevestor lets gamers support and benefit from their favourite upcoming titles

HQ

There are plenty of ways to support game developers these days, with some even offering ways to fund projects directly through something like Kickstarter. However, there's no real way for a player to feel a return on their investment besides getting a game they enjoy... eventually. Gamevestor is about to change all that.

Coming from video game industry veterans Ivan March and Arthur Van Clap, Gamevestor forms a bridge between developers who want to see their project funded, and players who believe in a game so firmly that they're willing to invest in it. The key difference between Gamevestor's funding and something like Kickstarter, for example, is that depending on the game's commercial performance, investors could see returns ranging from 1.5 to 2x the amount invested. This moves the goal from just seeing the game be brought to life to backing a project that can give a solid return as well.

All investment carries risk, and Gamevestor is more than aware of this. Therefore, there are regulations in place to protect investors as much as possible. Experts will vet and review projects on Gamevestor's platform, partial refunds are given out if a project cannot meet its milestone targets, and every campaign will have clear information about objectives, risks, and financial structure.

Currently, there are three games available on the platform: Void Reaver is a roguelite survivor, Black One Blood Brothers is a simulation tactical FPS, and IMMORTAL: And the Death that Follows is a hack & slash RPG.