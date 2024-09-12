Gamestop's sales have fallen by almost 50%

HQ

Things are still going downhill for Gamestop, whose sales have decreased significantly and almost halved compared to the same quarter last year. This is according to new information presented in the company's quarterly report, which showed sales in the second quarter corresponding to USD 798 million.

This can be compared to the same period last year when sales totalled USD 1.16 billion and this has now led to the company planning further store closures. According to Reuters, this is more stores than have been closed in the last five years.

In short, the future does not look very bright for Gamestop, which for many years has been struggling in increasingly tough headwinds, now it remains to be seen whether their previously mentioned investment in pure retro stores will give them any boost.

What do you think, are Gamestop's days numbered?