GameStop's internal database leaks Switch 2 accessories

GameStop's internal database recently revealed several accessories for Nintendo's upcoming console (thanks, Nintendeal). Listings show items like new Express MicroSD cards (ranging from 256GB to 1TB), Joy-Con charger grips, and carry cases. These accessories suggest that Nintendo's next console might support faster data transfer speeds and better performance. However, the SKUs were quickly replaced with "Dummy SKU" labels, hinting that this could be a mistake or premature leak. With Nintendo staying silent, it looks like the only thing we can do is keep piecing things together and see where they fit.

In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look below to see all the listings for yourself.