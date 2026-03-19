Gamestop: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii U are now officially retro formats

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What exactly is a retro console? We can all agree that they're older consoles - but how much older? Is the PS Vita a retro console? What about the Xbox 360, or for that matter, the Dreamcast? The answer is, of course, subjective, but the video game retailer Gamestop is still a pretty good indicator, and they've now decided where to draw the line.

In an official statement, they now claim that the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii U are all being reclassified as retro devices. As justification, they explain:

"The ruling was reached following careful analysis of multiple indicators, including: the presence of component cables, the lack of Fortnite, and the realization that they launched when George W. Bush was still president."

If you live in a country where Gamestop still exists, you'll get more money for these consoles for a while, since they're now just as retro "as the Sega Saturn and Nintendo DS." The consoles don't even need to be complete, and defects are perfectly acceptable - as long as they can at least start up.

If the notion that your Xbox 360 is now a retro console makes you feel old, Gamestop has some reassuring news. They conclude their post by stating:

"Gamestop would also like to remind the public that while these systems are now officially classified as retro, they are still very cool, and anyone who owned one at launch is absolutely not old."