GameStop website crashes the same second Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open

While My Nintendo Store reservations are still on hold, just a few minutes ago retailer GameStop website reservations opened in the US for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, and requests to the giant company's server have been so high that the site has crashed.

Many users claim to have been stuck at the payment gateway to complete the reservation, although the item remains in their basket, while others have reported a 502 Bad Gateway error and have been unable to log in at all. Although Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to break all sales records for a launch game console, with some 8 million consoles distributed by June 5, it seems that the failure at GameStop may well be due to so-called scalpers, who will end up pre-ordering the console and then placing ads on online and second-hand sales platforms such as eBay for several times its official purchase price.

In any case, the Nintendo Switch 2 craze continues to generate front-page headlines. Have you secured your console yet?