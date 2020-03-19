Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Doom Eternal

GameStop US sells Doom Eternal early to minimise crowds

US gamers who are looking to grab a physical copy of Doom Eternal can get it today - a day prior to its official release.

Coronavirus is showing no signs of vanishing anytime soon but the gamers around the globe have the ace of home consoles and gaming PCs to keep their minds off the havoc that's spreading with COVID-19 up their sleeves. Those looking to buy physical copies at retail stores, however, could still be at risk and GameStop US has decided to do something to somewhat remedy this.

To minimise crowds forming on the release day for both Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (a duo of fan bases which has shown that opposites attract recently due to this shared release date), GameStop US is selling Doom Eternal a day early. This is certainly not commonplace, but in a time such as this, it's most definitely a good move on GameStop's part. GameStop US stated:

"To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds".

Are you ready for Doom Eternal?

Doom Eternal

Related texts

Doom EternalScore

Doom Eternal
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"An excellent shooter that offers 20+ hours of astonishing and visceral entertainment."



Loading next content