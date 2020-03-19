GameStop US sells Doom Eternal early to minimise crowds

Coronavirus is showing no signs of vanishing anytime soon but the gamers around the globe have the ace of home consoles and gaming PCs to keep their minds off the havoc that's spreading with COVID-19 up their sleeves. Those looking to buy physical copies at retail stores, however, could still be at risk and GameStop US has decided to do something to somewhat remedy this.

To minimise crowds forming on the release day for both Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (a duo of fan bases which has shown that opposites attract recently due to this shared release date), GameStop US is selling Doom Eternal a day early. This is certainly not commonplace, but in a time such as this, it's most definitely a good move on GameStop's part. GameStop US stated:

"To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds".

Are you ready for Doom Eternal?