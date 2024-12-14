GameStop struggles continue as more store closures are announced

HQ

GameStop's challenges persist, as the company has reported worse-than-expected quarterly results. In response, they announced plans to close additional stores worldwide, causing the stock's value to drop by 15% on the same day. Last year, the company shut down nearly 300 stores globally, and this new round of cuts is expected to be even more extensive.

That said, the company is in better shape now compared to recent years, with nearly 4,000 stores still operating worldwide. Of these, 2,900 are in the United States, primarily in California, Texas, and Florida. However, the road ahead remains tough for GameStop, as the gaming industry continues its shift toward digital downloads and online orders.

Do you still have any game stores in your area?