Gamestop makes $55 billion bid for eBay

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What initially sounded like a bad April Fools' joke has now been confirmed. GameStop is making a 55 billion dollar bid on eBay, or 123 dollars per share to be more precise. The deal is intended to be financed through a combination of cash and stock, with half of the payment made in each form.

Behind the bid is GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen, who, according to reports, wants to transform eBay into a platform capable of competing with Amazon. He believes this will be possible through various aggressive cost-cutting measures and new initiatives, including those related to live trading and physical stores serving as hubs. Thus far, there has been no official comment from eBay regarding the matter.

What are your thoughts on this? Would eBay and GameStop work well together?