GameStop immediately closes Game Informer, the longest-running US video game magazine

We live in difficult times in the video game industry. We often report with real regret the closure of studios and the dismissal of thousands of workers who toil for years to create the games we love and enjoy every day. But unfortunately, that uncertainty and instability also spills over into the trade press guild. We have seen notable moves in recent months, such as The Gamer Network taking over many of the major English-language news titles in May, but what has just happened in the United States is even worse: GameStop has shut down Game Informer, the last major print video game publication.

It was the magazine's X account that broke the sad news. Issue 367 of the magazine will therefore be the last.

"After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer.

From the early days of pixelated adventures to today's immersive virtual realms, we've been honored to share this incredible journey with you, our loyal readers. While our presses may stop, the passion for gaming that we've cultivated together will continue to live on.

Thank you for being part of our epic quest, and may your own gaming adventures never end."

According to sources, the management gathered the entire staff together today, Friday, and announced the immediate termination of employment. Apparently, there was even a worker in the middle of a business trip when the closure was notified. Update: According to some testimonies of the now ex-employees of GI, after the communication of the closure on networks, there are still employees who do not know that they have been fired.





GameStop's CEO, Ryan Cohen, is currently under investigation and on trial for felony insider trading and owes $47 million. It looks like it will be Game Informer's colleagues who have paid for the disaster with their jobs.