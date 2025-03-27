Gamestop hopes Bitcoin will get the company back on its feet

HQ

One by one, the big gaming retailers have been forced to close down, and one of the largest used to be Gamestop, which today, however, is best known for manipulating stock prices (if you find this interesting, we recommend the Netflix documentary Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga) and negative headlines about the company's future strategies - which nowadays appears to be less and less about gaming.

Now Börsvärlden reports that Gamestop has decided to try a new strategy - cryptocurrency. In a financial report, the company announces that the board "has unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset".

Of course, we don't know yet if this will prove successful, but several analysts are skeptical that it will save the ship.