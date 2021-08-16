GameStop has revealed the most pre-ordered Switch games in the US since June

HQ

The Nintendo Switch has always been popular ever since it entered the market back in 2018, loads of games have landed on this platform over the years, and there are more coming. For example, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus soon will roll out one after another, Shin Megami Tensei V will also be arriving on the hybrid system later in November this year.

In order to give us have a rough idea about which upcoming titles are the most popular in the US, retailer GameStop has revealed a list of the most pre-ordered Switch games since June 8 this year.

The game taking first place is Metroid Dread, which is the 5th main entry of the franchise. Then it's the highly anticipated Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl double pack occupying the second place, and the third place is taken by Mario Party Superstars. Interestingly, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond itself sits at No.6.

Check the full Top 10 most pre-ordered Switch games in the US below, listed by GameStop:

1. Metroid Dread

2. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Double Pack

3. Mario Party Superstars

4. Pokémon Legends: Arceus

5. Shin Megami Tensei V

6. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

7. WarioWare: Get It Together!

8. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

9. Sonic Colors: Ultimate

10. Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp

Have you pre-ordered any of these? Which one is No.1 in your heart? Leave us your comment.

Thanks, Nnintendolife