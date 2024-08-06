Gamestop has deleted Game Informer's X account

HQ

The other day we received the grim news that Game Informer, one of the world's oldest and most popular gaming magazines, is being closed down with immediate effect. A decision taken by its owner Gamestop, who simply can no longer justify keeping the business going.

Not surprisingly, the employees of Game Informer are dismayed, although the decision to close may not have been entirely unexpected given how difficult it is to run any kind of traditional magazine at the moment. And since the announcement of the magazine's immediate demise, it has used its X account to communicate with its fans.

Something that is now no longer possible. For Gamestop, in addition to the closure, has now taken the decision to pull the rug out from under the feet of its employees yet again by completely deleting the X account in what can be seen as an attempt to silence those affected who have now lost their jobs. Incredibly sad behaviour.

It is also worth noting that on Friday, Gameinformer.com will completely cease to exist and disappear from the internet, and all archived data associated with the site will be deleted. A legend is thus going to its grave.