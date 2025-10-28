Gamestop declares the console wars over - 30 years too late

HQ

Gamestop is trying its hardest to remain relevant in an industry they seemingly has less and less to do with. Which is very evident in their latest and rather tone-deaf post on X, where they declared the console wars to be over. Done and dusted.

The problem is of course that the console wars ended some 30 years ago. And the battle between Nintendo and Sega has long since been resolved. Yet Gamestop is trying to claim that the true console wars started with Halo on the original Xbox back in 2001, and in doing so also forcing a re-write of the whole narrative.

Unsurprisingly the post on X raised a whole lot of eyebrows and garnered Gamestop plenty of flack from gamers and historians alike. A complete PR disaster that's just proven yet again how disconnected the company has become, or what little remains of them.