GameStop boss: "Disk drives should be required on consoles"

HQ

Even though many people still prefers their video games on physical media, there is no denying that digital is growing fast and it's already the most common way to buy games. Both Microsoft and Sony already have options with consoles that doesn't even have disc drives.

But not everybody is happy about this. The GameStop boss (and largest shareholder) Ryan Cohen writes on X that it should be mandatory to have disc drives on consoles.

We assume Cohen probably have many motives for this, as it gets harder for video game stores to survive without being able to sell video games, but there are also arguments for video game preservation and the fact that some people just want physical video games. Something that eventually might not be possible these days as even a title like Alan Wake 2 isn't getting a physical release.

What do you think about this? Is Cohen right, should it be required with disc drives on consoles (even though it makes hardware more expensive and isn't even used by many gamers)?