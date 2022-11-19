HQ

Last year, Channel 4 rebooted the 90s TV series GamesMaster, by bringing the show to E4 and its YouTube channel. The series must have done fairly well, because it will be back for a second season in 2023, although this one will look a tad bit different.

As noted in a sales post, 4Studio is looking to bring the series back as a "digital first series", one that can reach a wider audience who are "totally unaware of the brand heritage on 4."

It's said that this change will see Channel 4 doubling down on GamesMaster on social media sites, by "turning it into a gaming ecosystem on C4's social platforms."

To those wondering what exactly this will mean, we're promised a return of the "entertaining gaming challenges, the nods to some of our most loved games and the unapologetic celebration of the very best of gaming culture, but we would be doing everything with a young, social-first audience in mind."

As for when GamesMaster will be back in 2023 remains unclear, but by the looks of things, it's still quite a while out right now.