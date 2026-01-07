GameSir's Pocket Taco turns your smartphone into a Game Boy

HQ

With retro technology becoming increasingly hard to get your hands on and with more modernised approaches like Analogue products constantly out of stock, you might be looking for another way to get your retro fix.

If so, GameSir might just have the gadget for you. Known as the Pocket Taco, this is a handy and interesting small piece of technology that turns your smartphone into a Game Boy. It's a Bluetooth-enabled mobile gaming controller that fits to the bottom of your smartphone while positioned vertically, opening the door to A, B, X, and Y buttons, a D-pad, and even Start and Select buttons too.

It's claimed to be a lightweight gadget that only clocks in at 62.2 grams and it comes with a long-lasting battery rated at 600 mAh that means it won't drain your smartphone when in use.

As of the moment, the product is in its pre-order phase, meaning you can register your interest in a unit ahead of its planned arrival on March 15. The good news is that it's quite affordable, coming in at £27.99/€32,75.