GameSir's Pocket Taco controller aims to be an emulator's dream

If you use mobile emulation, you probably have a large chunk of your phone screen taken up by a recreation of the controller used on say a GameBoy, Nintendo DS, or other similar portable. However, GameSir wants to try and change that, and at CES we talked about how the company is focusing on emulation with its mobile accessories range.

In particular, we talked with community manager Jinpeng Liu about GameSir's Pocket Taco, a Bluetooth accessory that clips onto your phone at the bottom. "This thing here is so portable and easy to access," Liu explained. "You put it in your pocket. On a bus, you pull it out and clip it in and there you go With Super Mario Bros. or anything 2DS, 3DS, anything you want."

This doesn't impact the aspect ratio of the screen, and the response times are apparently pretty solid. We didn't get too much chance to check out the Pocket Taco ourselves, as we were too busy going over every other bit of GameSir's range at CES. You can check it all out in the full interview below: