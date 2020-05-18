Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2020 has a new date

You watching Advertisements

Back in November 2019, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley told us that he will come back to Cologne with another instalment of Gamescom Opening Night Live in 2020, but that was before the coronavirus crisis forced the Gamescom organiser Koelnmesse to switch to digital.

Keighley has since confirmed that he will return to Gamescom and that this year's presentation will conclude the Summer Game Fest line-up. Now we have now received a more specific update, and on the evening of August 27, Keighley wants to kick off the Gamescom with a "spectacular show," as he stated on Twitter earlier today. After that, Koelnmesse takes over with its own online event, which will be free for all to check out this year.

As announced today, this year's digital-only will actually include new formats including Awesome Indies, the Daily Show, and Gamescom: Best Of Show to wrap things up at the end of the week.

The Daily Show will "talk about and expand on the highlights from its own formats as well as the shows and promotions of the gaming companies and partners on a daily basis", while the event will close on August 30 with Gamescom: Best of Show.

Awesome Indies is described as a "surprising show" where "you will get to hear all the important announcements and news about the most anticipated indie titles". Meanwhile, trade-show devcom will run from August 17 to 30.

More information about these new formats and the event itself should be coming soon.