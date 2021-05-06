Gamescom will be all-digital this year

You're watching Advertisements

Back in March it was reported that Gamecom this year is aimed to be a hybrid event: part of the activities are set to be physical on-site in Cologne and others are going to be broadcast online. However this is no longer the case.

Due to the ongoing difficult situation caused by the pandemic, a lot of companies are just unable to participate the physical events this year. Therefore, organisers Koelnmesse and game - The German Games Industry Association have announced that Gamescom 2021 will still be an all-digital event and free for all fans. According to the organisers, this decision was made after extensive discussions with partners and exhibitors.

Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse says: "Together with game - The German Games Industry Association, we have put all our energy into making gamescom 2021 in a hybrid format possible for fans and industry alike. However, even though the hybrid concept was very well received by the partners, we had to recognize that gamescom still comes too early for many companies in the industry due to the required planning reliability. One thing is absolutely clear: All those involved now need planning reliability. That's why we're going for a purely digital gamescom again this year and, with sufficient lead time, will be able to offer the gaming community an even stronger online event at the end of August 2021".

Gamescom 2021 is expected to open with Gamescom: Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley as the host on August 25, then the main events will take place on 26 and 27. Check the weekly schedule below.