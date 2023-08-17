Gamescom to feature record number of exhibitors

HQ

It looks like this year's Gamescom is set to be a very big one. While Ubisoft, PlayStation, EA, and a few other major publishers won't be on-site and available, there will be a record number of exhibitors at the trade convention.

In total, there will be 1,220 exhibitors from 63 countries, and as for how this stacks up to former Gamescoms, this is a 7% increase from last year. With more exhibitors on the show floor, Gamescom has also expanded this year by 4.5%, meaning it now covers 230,000 square metres of the Koelnmesse convention centre.

We'll have to see whether this increase in exhibitors will translate to more visitors, and whether this year's event can top last year's 265,000 visitors over its four days.

Will you be going to Gamescom this year?

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.