Gamescom Opening Night Live will feature the first look at Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in a year

It has been a year since we last saw Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is pretty crazy since the game was previously expected to launch in late 2020, before being pushed to Spring 2021. However, after another delay that raised a lot of questions, this one being indefinite, TT Games has been pretty much radio silent about the game as it continues to work on it.

However, that silence seems to be coming to an end, as Geoff Keighley has now published a tweet that reveals that we can look forward to a "new look" at the title at Gamescom Opening Night Live this week. Here's what Keighley had to say.

"Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga".

To see the last time we saw Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, check out August 2020's gameplay video below.

Opening Night Live is set to take place at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on August 25, and promises a two-hour live show with 30+ games.