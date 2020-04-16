Gamescom impacted after Germany bans summer events

Organisers have confirmed that the recent ban on all major public events in Germany until the end of August will have major implications for Gamescom, although fans are assured that the event will run digitally, at least in some capacity.

Event organisers confirmed the news on Twitter, explaining the situation thus:

Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for #gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly

Gamescom is Europe's biggest annual gaming event and it usually takes place at the end of August. However, this year the convention joins a growing list of events that have been cancelled or heavily impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including E3.