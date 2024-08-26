Gamescom had an extremely good 2025

HQ

Yesterday the gates to this year's Gamescom closed, after a week filled with announcements, delicious trailers, game testing and much more. And apparently the demand for an event like this was very high, because now the organizers reveal that there was a new record in the number of visitors.

In total, over 335,000 people visited the event, which was around 15,000 more than last year. Gamescom kicked off as usual with the Geoff Keighley-produced show Opening Night Live, which also performed extremely well, with over 40 million viewers, double the number of 2023.

If you thought a result like this means we can look forward to more Gamescom next year - you'd be right. On August 19, 2025, it's time for Opening Night Live again, and August 20-24, the expo will be filled with more games. Hopefully Nintendo will also be there to show us their newly released Switch 2.

Thanks VentureBeat