Gamescom gives fans a new look at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign

Fans have been given a glimpse at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's new campaign, titled Most Wanted, at Gamescom 2024.

Showcasing stunning first person graphics in a dramatic story trailer, players seem to be taking on the role of agents during a presidential assassination attempt. To reiterate, the quality of the graphics showcased in the gameplay trailer are truly top tier.

All of the action and frantic gunplay fans love from the series is on offer, including some tough-to-beat enemies and fast-paced gunfighting.

You can watch the full trailer here.

More details about the game are to follow from the Black Ops 6 team on August 28, but eager fans can already pre order the game.