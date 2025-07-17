Gamescom 2025 will be the biggest Gamescom in history

HQ

Exactly one month to go until Gamescom kicks off for another year at its home at Koelnmesse in Cologne. The German trade fair is not only the leading event for video games in Europe, it has already become the industry's biggest event worldwide. This year's theme is "Games - Perfect Entertainment" and perfectly sums up the unifying power of fans in this form of entertainment.

According to the organisers in a press release, the average age of gamers in Germany is around 40, so there is an ideal ratio of three generations all playing at the same time, and Gamescom wants to accommodate them all at this year's event from 20-24 August (and ONL on the evening of the 19th, where Activision will present Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to the world). And there will have to be room for everyone who will be there.

Up to 11% more studios and companies are participating than last year, with a new Hall for the entertainment area. While PlayStation has confirmed that it will not be participating, others such as 2K, ASUS, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Bilibili, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, CD PROJEKT RED, CI Games, Disney+, Electronic Arts, Focus Entertainment, GIANTS Software, Headup, Hoyoverse, Konami, Krafton, LEGO, Level Infinite, Marvelous Europe, Meta Quest, Netflix, Nintendo, Paramount, Pearl Abyss, Roblox, Samsung, SEGA, Super Crowd, team17, Tencent Games, The Pokémon Company, Ubisoft, Wargaming, and Xbox.

Studios and attendees from over 60 countries around the globe will be present to try out games, watch demos, participate in panels, meet fans and have fun together. It has also been stated that esports and on-site competitions will be expanded and the entertainment area in Hall 8 and the indie area in Hall 10.2 will be expanded.

Tim Endres, Director of Gamescom, said: "The numbers speak for themselves. Gamescom 2025 will be bigger, more exciting and once again the beating heart of the global gaming community. Together with the industry and strong partners, we are ready to captivate fans and set new standards".

"Preparations for Gamescom 2025 are in full swing and, although there are still a few weeks to go, one thing is certain: at the end of August, the gaming world will once again come together in Germany for the most spectacular and diverse Gamescom to date," says Felix Falk, Managing Director of game - German Association of the Games Industry.