Gamescom 2024 will have record-breaking number of exhibitors

It looks like the death of gaming shows will have to wait a little longer. E3 has closed its doors, but Gamescom continues to grow. According to organisers, this year's edition will break records for the number of exhibitors. This year there will be over 1,400 different exhibitors to visit, which is a 15 per cent increase from last year. There is also an increase from 26 to 37 countries represented among these.

"The world's largest gaming event continues to grow. We are delighted to be able to announce these outstanding figures just one week before Gamescom kicks off", says Gerald Böse, Managing Director of the Cologne Fair.

This year's Gamescom opens its doors on 21 August and closes them on 26 August.

