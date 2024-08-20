Gamescom 2024 ONL opened with first teaser of Borderlands 4

HQ

Geoff Keighley wants to start Gamescom by clearing up any doubts about the event format that was so heavily criticised at Summer Games Fest last year. The first World Premiere of the night was 2K Games and Gearbox's announcement of Borderlands 4, which has been echoing around the rumour mills of the internet for some time.

At the moment we don't know what this game will consist of, except that we're expecting a lot more of the looter shooter like we had in Borderlands 3, and the return of the Psychos.

Borderlands 4 is coming in 2025 to PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S Series. Check out the trailer below.