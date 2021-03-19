Gamescom 2021 will be held as a "hybrid event"

You're watching Advertisements

After going fully digital last year whilst the world was caught in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, event organisers have revealed that Gamescom 2021 will be a "hybrid event." This essentially means that some aspects of the showcase will be taking place physically on-site in Cologne, Germany, whereas others will be broadcast online.

This year's Gamecom is said to offer: "a combination of business platform for the industry, a unique hands-on experience for fans and a comprehensive safety concept."

The press release that we received also stated that it would enable visitors to "meet existing and new business partners in the business area for an inspiring exchange of ideas and get ready to enter the next dimension of online networking on our new business platform, gamescom biz."

Trade visitor tickets for the event are said to go on sale in the Ticket Shop in "early summer." Orgainsers have encouraged fans to follow them on their social channels to receive updates on tickets as soon as they become available.

Are you hoping to attend Gamescom this year?