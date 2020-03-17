Gamescom 2020 "continuing as planned"

With some of the biggest gaming events around the world being cancelled and set back due to COVID-19, it seemed that it was only a matter of time before even more followed suit. Well, Gamescom organisers have released a statement addressing the community, saying that they are planning the event for the August as normal.

Cologne authorities as of last week banned gatherings of more than 1000 people until April 10. With Gamescom not happening until August, they believe that the virus may not affect this event and plan to go on as scheduled, at least for the time being. Here's their statement:

"We will, of course, follow the recommendations of the responsible authorities regarding major events, evaluate them on a daily basis and make our decisions after careful consideration. The preparations for Gamescom 2020 are continuing as planned according to the current status for the determined date."

The 2019 event saw over 300,000 attendees travel to Cologne so whilst the event is currently still on track to happen, there is a high chance that it could also have to be delayed or outright cancelled. They go on to state that if the event ends up being cancelled all tickets will be reimbursed.

It seems that everyone is in limbo now whilst we wait for more news and developing stories.