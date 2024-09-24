Games Workshop unveils The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tabletop game

HQ

To mark the recently passed Hobbit Day, Games Workshop, the makers of Warhammer, has teamed up with Middle-earth Enterprises to reveal a new tabletop game that reflects the upcoming animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

This board game looks to chronicle the battle between Rohan and the Hill Tribesmen, and comes in a set that spans 56 miniatures, a 12-sided dice, a 3x3-foot double-sided play mat, two Rohan houses, a quick reference guide, a 48-page scenarios and profiles booklet, and a mega 176-page rules manual too.

The tabletop title is officially known as The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim - Battle of Edoras, and Games Workshop has yet to actually reveal a release date or a pricing for the set, but we are told to "stay tuned" for further information.

This is an ad: