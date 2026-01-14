Games Workshop, the company behind Warhammer, takes a strong stance against AI

HQ

Games Workshop, the company behind Warhammer, is taking a strong stance against the use of generative AI in its designs, and outside of the company via its competitions. The company has investigated the technology, but there is apparently little enthusiasm for it in its current state.

"We have agreed an internal policy to guide us all, which is currently very cautious e.g. we do not allow AI generated content or AI to be used in our design processes or its unauthorised use outside of GW including in any of our competitions," said CEO Kevin Rountree in the half-yearly financial report. "We also have to monitor and protect ourselves from a data compliance, security and governance perspective, the AI or machine learning engines seem to be automatically included on our phones or laptops whether we like it or not."

Rountree also says that the company will continue to respect its human creators, citing new hirings in the creative departments of Warhammer Studio as proof Games Workshop still cares more for a human touch than what the internet largely terms "AI slop."

"Talented and passionate individuals that make Warhammer the rich, evocative IP that our hobbyists and we all love," Rountree says.