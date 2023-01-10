Games Workshop States Amazon's Warhammer Films and Series Will Do 'No Harm' to the IP

HQ

Games Workshop has stated that it does not believe the Amazon film and TV deal will harm its IP. This statement was made in a recent financial report to investors, where the company said it will "explore opportunities to exploit our IP with Amazon Studios."

This report followed the news that Henry Cavill was set to star in and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 show at Amazon. We haven't heard much on the project since, but a fair few Warhammer fans were concerned that Amazon would make significant changes to the IP, especially after the example set by The Rings of Power series.

However, it seems Games Workshop is confident that the Warhammer IP will remain protected, and it is even said to be the creative media director's main job to "ensure that any representation of [the Warhammer] IP is aligned to our IP guidelines and is approved, correct and consistent."

Games Workshop's in-principle deal with Amazon is more provisional than other TV deals, which means the company could potentially pull away if the IP isn't respected at Amazon. However, Games Workshop has also stated it remains "confident we will bring the worlds of Warhammer to the screen like you have never seen before."

