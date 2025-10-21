Games Workshop reveals Norscan reinforcements for The Old World Chaos armies

HQ

When you think of Chaos in Warhammer's Old World, you likely think of massive daemons, or armoured warriors clad in blood-red cloaks and shrouded with death. You might not think of a burly, shirtless man wielding what looks like a nasty farming tool and covering a birth mark with a horned helmet.

However, Norscan raiders are just as vital of a Chaos army as any other piece, especially if you love cheaper infantry or fast-paced cavalry. Games Workshop knows that too, which is why it is offering a 50-man reinforcement army set specifically for Chaos Marauders.

In the box you get 40 Chaos Marauders and 10 Marauder Horsemen. You can customise your Marauders with weapon options and split them either into two 20 man squads or four 10 man squads, each with their own leadership options. From brutal banners to skin drums, you can equip your rampaging Norscans with whatever you like and help bring a brutal end to the peace of the Old World.

