Games Workshop reveal a new edition of Warhammer 40K: Kill Team

Games Workshop have been teasing fans for days, drip-feeding trailers to build up to a big reveal. And that reveal is... a new edition of Warhammer 40K: Kill Team, called sold in the form of a box set called Hivestorm.

Taking place on the Imperial world of Volkus, the box set pits a squad of Militarum Tempestus Aquilons against an invasive force of Vespids from the T'au Empire. Of course, this means beautiful new sculpts for both.

Games Workshop

The Tempestus Aquilons drop into battle equipped with grav-chutes and hot-shot las weapons which, according to GW, "hit much harder than the standard Imperial lasgun." Their drop-in strategy also lends itself to close-quarters combat, so some of the sculpts also come equipped with short ranged weapons such as melta carbines.

As for the Vespids, they wield (amongst other weapons) "vicious" neutron blasters, described as "short-ranged weapons that used the Vespid homeworld's unique crystals to project deadly radiation." Accompanied by an MV44 Oversight Drone, the Vespids are able to receive and execute complex orders from the T'au Shas'ui handlers, as well as be trusted by the empire to utilise experimental technologies that can render them invisible.

Games Workshop

One of the most significant things in this box is, of course, the new set of core rules for Kill Team, which are designed to be "clearer and easier to read than ever before". As for what you actually get in this new edition starter set, it's confirmed to be a softback edition of the new rules, with a hardback edition available separately at a later date.

These new rules change not only these released sculpts, but also existing ones, and general rules such as universal weapon rules which have been updated are included in the set alongside sculpt-specific rules.

There's many other things included in the box, and more on the way in the future from Kill Team in general, so stay tuned.