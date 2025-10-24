Games Workshop co-founder believes Warhammer TV show is in "safe hands" with Henry Cavill

HQ

It has been 50 years since Games Workshop was first founded, and since then it has become a powerhouse of British business. Recently, it seems like the Warhammer IP, owned by Games Workshop, has been breaking more and more into the mainstream world, but if there's one thing that can affirm this breakthrough, it's Amazon's live-action series.

Speaking with Sir Ian Livingstone at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga recently, we couldn't help but ask about his thoughts on the series, which is set to be helmed by actor Henry Cavill. "But it's great that Henry Cavill is taking charge of taking Warhammer to the silver screen. He's a games player. He loves Warhammer," Livingstone said. "And so it should be in safe hands."

"Plus Games Workshop are renowned for maintaining accuracy of their IP when it's licensed out. So between Workshop and Henry Cavill, I think they're going to do an amazing job," he continued. "And it's good to see that Hollywood in particular are now respecting games IP the way HBO did an amazing job with The Last of Us. Respect to the IP, respect to the game, respect to the audience. Because the games audiences are very knowledgeable. They love their IP. And it's a huge audience. So don't insult it."

At the time of writing, we know very little about Amazon's Warhammer series apart from that it's coming and Games Workshop is on board with it. As Livingstone notes, GW is often very protective of its IP, and so if the company is on board, there's hope fans should be excited about the final product, too.