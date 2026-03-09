Games Workshop changes Warhammer paints to have the name you'd expect

HQ

It was interesting and unique when Warhammer stores were called Games Workshop stores, and until a couple of days ago how the paints you used only for Warhammer miniatures had the Citadel logo on it. Just as the stores were changed to Warhammer stores, though, now Games Workshop is rebranding its paint to make things a bit more obvious.

As you can see in the video below, it's not hard to understand why Games Workshop would make this change. The paint quality and pots are remaining the same, just the sticker around the pot is changing. Instead of the lovely, nostalgic Citadel logo, we see a bold new Warhammer Colour logo instead.

It hasn't been lost on the internet that this looks a lot like the font used for modelling brands in Japan, a market Warhammer is very much wanting to break into in a big way. With there being kanji included in the new pots, too, it doesn't seem too conspiracy-brained to see this isn't just because Games Workshop wanted a change of stickers. Not every paint pot has been changed already, but over the coming weeks and months in your local stores you'll see Citadel paints slowly fade away, with their Warhammer Colour replacements coming in thicker than an unwashed layer of base coat.

