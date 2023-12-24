Games Workshop and Amazon put pen to paper to get Henry Cavill's Warhammer project up and running

HQ

As well as being a massive fan of The Witcher and other nerdy hobbies, Henry Cavill is perhaps the most well-known Warhammer 40,000 geek out there. He's now even become the God Emperor of his own cinematic universe, by the looks of things.

As announced on a post on Games Workshop's site, an agreement between the company and Amazon has finally been signed, meaning that both parties can now move onto the "next part" of this exciting collaboration.

What is that next part? Well, according to GW, it is "working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production."

"All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen. This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer—bringing his pen, sword and/or spear to the project."

There's still no word on what the cinematic universe will bring us first. I'm personally hoping for something smaller, that won't overwhelm audiences with the scale of the universe and allow them to just get stuck into some bleak, gory, Warhammer goodness.