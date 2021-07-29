Games with Prime is having its best line-up in recent memory this August

The Games with Prime line-up for August 2021 is looking especially tantalising and this is thanks to two ongoing collaborations with LucasArts and EA. Starting from August 2, players will be able to download Battlefield V, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story, Planet Alpha, Secret Files: Tunguska, and Lost Horizon 2.

Battlefield V is different from the other titles here though, as players will only have it in their libraries until October 2. If players act fast, then they can also check out Battlefield 1 until August 4. Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis is the second LucasArts game to hit the service. The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition was handed out on August 1 and Sam & Max: Hit The Road will be made available on September 1.

Along with these free titles, there is also a range of in-game items being made available for some of the most popular titles. Fall Guys players will be able to receive a Beetle Buddy costume and 6,500 Kudos, Sea of Thieves players can claim a Knife Trick Emote and a Ruby Splashtail Hull, and those playing Destiny 2 can earn themselves a Vor Pyl VIII Legendary Ship. Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg and you can find out more about this month's content here.