Games with Gold's August 2021 line-up sees a return to form for the service

After several disappointing months, Games with Gold is seeing its best line-up in recent memory this August and things don't look too shabby when it comes to both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One. From August 1 - 15 subscribers will be able to claim Darksiders III on Xbox One and Lost Planet 3 on Xbox 360. Then, between August 16 and September 15, Yooka-Laylee will be made available on Xbox One and Garou on the Xbox 360.

Of course, all of these titles will be playable on either an Xbox One or Xbox Series system through the use of backward compatibility. If you're still one of the few still playing on the Xbox 360, then you will only have access to Lost Planet 3 and Garou.